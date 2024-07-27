Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 2,679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,013.8 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

