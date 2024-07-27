Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 2,679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,013.8 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $33.60.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
