Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Greenway Technologies Stock Down 100.0 %
Greenway Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Greenway Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenway Technologies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.