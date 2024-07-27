Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Trading Down 4.4%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 70,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 273,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

