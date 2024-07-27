Guardian Capital LP Has $232,000 Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Methanex Stock Down 0.8 %

MEOH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 167,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,214. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

