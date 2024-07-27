Guardian Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,759 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,694. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.08. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

