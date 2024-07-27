Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 7,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.