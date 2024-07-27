Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 311.5% in July

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 1.1 %

Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.69. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

