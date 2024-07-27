Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

HNVR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Hanover Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hanover Bancorp

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.