HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

HCP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

