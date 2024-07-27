HC Wainwright Comments on Valneva SE’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valneva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

VALN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

