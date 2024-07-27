Head-To-Head Analysis: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) vs. DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSorin has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and DiaSorin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 14.23% 10.68% 5.46% DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $432.32 million 4.62 $92.80 million $0.65 29.77 DiaSorin $1.43 billion N/A $253.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ero Copper and DiaSorin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DiaSorin has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ero Copper and DiaSorin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 1 3 1 3.00 DiaSorin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than DiaSorin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ero Copper beats DiaSorin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS. It also offers molecular diagnostics platforms comprising of LIAISON NES, a new molecular platform to address the growing diagnostic decentralization trend; the ARIES and ARIES M1 systems; LIAISON MDX, a thermocycler with two consumable disc options; LIAISON MDX Plus; MAGPIX System; Luminex 100/200 System; VERIGENE System; and the LIAISON PLEX System. It has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of molecular Point-of-Care solution; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

