Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 18,438 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.41 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.