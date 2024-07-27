Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 683,884 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,884 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

AMCR stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

