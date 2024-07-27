Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.87% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $154,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,845. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

