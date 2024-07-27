Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 249,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,927. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 132.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 292.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

