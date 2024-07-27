Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HDELY opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

