Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of HDELY opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Heidelberg Materials
