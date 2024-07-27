HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Update

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance

HELLENiQ ENERGY stock remained flat at $8.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

