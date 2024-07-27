HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Update

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance
HELLENiQ ENERGY stock remained flat at $8.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile
