Heroes of Mavia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.72 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $63.71 million and $11.72 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,516,466.486506 in circulation.

