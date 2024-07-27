HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,132.02 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $196,132.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00008999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,578.14 or 1.00011775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00072247 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049249 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $176,408.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

