Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
HTH stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
