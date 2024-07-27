holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.12 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $62,745.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.41 or 0.04773101 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00041255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001889 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00367822 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47,254.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

