HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.39

Shares of HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.97. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares trading hands.

HomeFed Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About HomeFed

(Get Free Report)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeFed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeFed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.