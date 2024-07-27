Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.53. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

