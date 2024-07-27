Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

