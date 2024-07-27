Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $34.08. 545,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

