HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in July

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.0 days.

OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $83.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.08 million during the quarter. HORIBA had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HORIBA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

