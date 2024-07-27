Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$74.03 and last traded at C$74.41. Approximately 49,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 19,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.13.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.44.

