Hovde Group Raises Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $28.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.