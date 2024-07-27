Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $82.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

