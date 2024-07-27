Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $407.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $396.00 to $407.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $392.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.24. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

