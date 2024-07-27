Humana’s (HUM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $360.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $392.63 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

