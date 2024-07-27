Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,073 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 892,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 188,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 17,412,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

