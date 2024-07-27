Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

