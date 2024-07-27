Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 9%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares were down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 5,489,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,123,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.