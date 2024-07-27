Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading Up 0.6%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.
Hydro One Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
