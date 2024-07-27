IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,442. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

