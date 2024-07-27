IMI plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:IMI)

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,858 ($24.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,997.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,911 ($24.72). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,825.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,772.43.
