Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $731,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Impac Mortgage
