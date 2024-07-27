Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $731,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

