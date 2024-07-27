Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Up 188.0% in July

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGTA. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.