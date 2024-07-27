Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 351.7% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Incitec Pivot Trading Up 1.8 %

Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

