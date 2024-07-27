Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 283,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

