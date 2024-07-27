Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INGR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.21. 278,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

