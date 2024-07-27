Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAUG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.8 %

BAUG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

