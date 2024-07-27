Insider Buying: Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Acquires £3,600 in Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,655.98).
Ocean Harvest Technology Group Stock Performance
OHT opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.33 million and a PE ratio of -300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.49. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5.89 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
About Ocean Harvest Technology Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Harvest Technology Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Harvest Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Harvest Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.