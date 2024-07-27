Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $466,675.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $186.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.0% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

