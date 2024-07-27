Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells $49,875.28 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $31.96 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

