Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36.

On Thursday, May 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. 16,787,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,377,965. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.