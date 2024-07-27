Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRYGet Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. 5,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 242.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1,732.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

