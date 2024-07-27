Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 55,055,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 119,561,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £597,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

