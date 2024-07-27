Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$272.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$249.73.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

IFC stock opened at C$244.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$223.64. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$245.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.